Five injured as lift collapses at 18-storey building in Byculla

FIVE PERSONS sustained injuries as a lift collapsed in a Gulmohar terrace building near J J hospital late on Saturday.

The police said the incident took place at around 11.05pm when five persons including two minors were using the lift.

The police said the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building which is at Khadia street near Cafe Paradise at J J Marg in Byculla, is an 18-storey building.

Station officer M Varankar of Mumbai Fire Brigade said, “There was a malfunction in the lift and it came crashing from the tenth floor.”

Soon after the incident, the residents of the building informed the fire brigade and Mumbai police control room who then went to the spot and rescued them.

The five injured identified as Huma Khan (24), Arsha Khan (7), Sohan Kadri (3), Nilophar Rizwan Shaikh (36) and Shahin Khan (45) were rushed to JJ Hospital.

“Their condition is stable,” said an official.



JJ Marg police said they have registered a case under Section 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The case was registered early on Sunday and we are probing to find out whose negligence led to the collapse,” said an officer.