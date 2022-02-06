Five, including woman, arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.94 crore

CUSTOMS OFFICIALS at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) caught five passengers for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.94 crore. A woman is also among the accused, who hid the gold dust in their rectum.

On February 3, the woman arrived from Dubai and was intercepted on suspicion of gold smuggling.

“A search was carried out and we found 546 gm of gold dust ingeniously sewed inside the undergarment worn by the passenger. On interrogation, the passenger admitted to concealment of gold in her rectum also,” said a customs official. A total of 868 gm of gold dust worth Rs 38 lakh was seized.

Between January 2 and January 4, four passengers coming from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi were intercepted and all of them had concealed gold dust in their rectum.

A total of 3.6 kg gold dust valued at Rs 1.56 crore was found from the four accused.