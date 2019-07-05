Toggle Menu
Five held in Kalyan wall collapse casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/five-held-kalyan-wall-collapse-case-maharashtra-5815860/

Five held in Kalyan wall collapse case

The boundary wall of a national Urdu school in Bazarpeth had collapsed on the slum after heavy rainfall, killing Shobha Kamble (65), Karina Sayyed (38) and her three-year-old son Hussain Mohammad. They were buried under the debris of the wall and their houses.

kalyan wall collapse, kalyan, mumbai wall collapse, mumbai rains, kalyan slum incident, kalyan illegal slum, maharashtra wall collapse
The police said the slum was illegal and no requisite permission was taken from the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for its construction.

FIVE PERSONS were arrested on Thursday for allegedly constructing and owning the illegal slum in Kalyan, where three persons died after a boundary wall of a nearby school collapsed on Monday night.

The boundary wall of a national Urdu school in Bazarpeth had collapsed on the slum after heavy rainfall, killing Shobha Kamble (65), Karina Sayyed (38) and her three-year-old son Hussain Mohammad. They were buried under the debris of the wall and their houses.

The police said the slum was illegal and no requisite permission was taken from the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for its construction. “The houses were haphazardly built between the school and a cattle stable and had no permission from the KDMC. The builders didn’t even own the land,” said an officer.

The accused have been identified as Ikhlaq Maulvi (72) and his sons Salim (35), Javed (32), Salman (30) and Amjad (28). “They used to run the slums in the region and regulate rents. We have booked them for causing death by negligence, encroachment and cheating,” said a senior officer from Bazarpeth police.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lake levels rise but not enough to lift water cuts in Mumbai
2 Maharashtra govt’s move to free up vacant surplus land faces legal challenge
3 Malad wall collapse: School suspends classes for two days, hundreds take refuge