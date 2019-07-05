Five held in Kalyan wall collapse case

FIVE PERSONS were arrested on Thursday for allegedly constructing and owning the illegal slum in Kalyan, where three persons died after a boundary wall of a nearby school collapsed on Monday night.

The boundary wall of a national Urdu school in Bazarpeth had collapsed on the slum after heavy rainfall, killing Shobha Kamble (65), Karina Sayyed (38) and her three-year-old son Hussain Mohammad. They were buried under the debris of the wall and their houses.

The police said the slum was illegal and no requisite permission was taken from the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for its construction. “The houses were haphazardly built between the school and a cattle stable and had no permission from the KDMC. The builders didn’t even own the land,” said an officer.

The accused have been identified as Ikhlaq Maulvi (72) and his sons Salim (35), Javed (32), Salman (30) and Amjad (28). “They used to run the slums in the region and regulate rents. We have booked them for causing death by negligence, encroachment and cheating,” said a senior officer from Bazarpeth police.