Five held for stealing cellphones, valuables during Ganesh idol immersion in Mumbai

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones and other valuables from revellers during Ganesh idol immersion at central Mumbai on Thursday, police said.

“Every year several cases of thefts are registered during Ganesh immersion, so, this year, we deployed a special team to catch individuals who mix in the crowd with an intention to steal,” an officer from Kalachowkie police station said.

The special team, deputed on the final day of immersion, apprehended two men, Monu Yadav and Aakash Shankwar, who reportedly had come to Mumbai from Faridabad district in Uttar Pradesh to steal valuables from devotees during immersion processions. Police have recovered 13 mobile phones from the two.

Police also arrested two other men, Arbaz Mirza and Navghan Chavan, residents of Santacruz and Nagpada respectively, and recovered nine mobiles phones from them.

A fifth accused, Rohit Jadhav, was arrested with 30 gram gold valuables. Jadhav, police said, had come to Mumbai from Beed to steal during immersion processions. Kalachowkie police said more than 150 mobile phones were stolen on the last day of immersion, while at least five persons lodged complaints of theft of gold valuables.