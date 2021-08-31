Five held for posing as ticket checkers, duping commuters

IN THE past eight months, the Central Railways has caught five fake ticket checkers, who would dupe ticketless commuters.

The five were caught by the ticket checking staff of the Mumbai Division, Central Railway, with help from Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) between January and August 2021. The accused, posing as TC, would stop passengers travelling without tickets and would ask to pay fines, said an official.

Sukhvir Jatav, Head TC, Dadar spotted a person checking tickets from passengers on platform number 5. Seeing the man, Jatav got suspicious and asked him to show his ID card. The person tried to run away but was caught and handed over to GRP.

In another incident in May, a person was taking money as a fine and giving receipts to passengers in D1 Coach of 02538 Down, Kushinagar Express. Anant Kumar Sr TTE enquired and found that the person is a fake TC and handed him over to GRP.

FIRs were also lodged against the accused under different sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“Passengers are advised to be alert and report any suspected bogus TC immediately to the railway police or the authorities,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, Central Railway.