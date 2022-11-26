scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Five firms submit bid to rebuild Gokhale Bridge

The civic body floated the tenders for reconstructing the bridge on November 12 at an estimated cost of Rs 84.72 crore. The deadline for submitting the bids for contractors and construction firms was open till Friday afternoon.

The bridge has been shut since November 7. (Express Photo by Amit chakravarty)

Five companies have submitted bids to the BMC for reconstructing the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, which has been shut since November 7 for both traffic and pedestrian movement.

Of the five firms, while three are from Mumbai and Thane, one each are from Gujarat and Hyderabad.

With the tender stipulating a eight-month deadline, BMC officials said the reconstruction work will be taken up on war footing so that a portion of the bridge could be reopened before monsoon, next year.

“Good response was received from bidders in such a short time. Five firms have submitted their bids. Now, we will evaluate the bids and issue work order in December,” P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects), said.

“Since the bridge will be a pre-fabricated structure, construction work could be started immediately. The structure will be constructed at a workshop, and will be brought to the site for final assembling and girder launch,” said an official.

Earlier this week, the BMC had disbursed Rs 17 crore to the Railways to demolish the existing structure. Officials said demolition work needs to start soon because unless the existing structure is pulled down, the new structure can’t be put in place.

Maintaining that the work order should be issued immediately to the contractor, Dhaval Shah, a local resident and founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association, said: “Besides comparing the market price, the BMC should also check that which contractor will be able to finish the project at the lowest possible time.”

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 12:06:48 am
