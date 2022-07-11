Five dead in Gadchiroli as heavy rains lash Nashik; CM, deputy CM visit district

At least five people were killed and two others reported missing in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli after heavy rains and incessant downpour led to a rise in water levels of several rivers in Nashik district, while Mumbai and its adjoining areas received moderate showers on Monday.

In Gadchiroli, a few people were travelling in a truck to attend the funeral of a villager when their vehicle was washed away in the rains, officials said. Three bodies were retrieved while two people were reported missing. Two more deaths were reported in separate incidents, details of which were not clear at the time of going to the press.

Also Read | Mumbai sees nearly 70% of average July rainfall in 5 days

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited the district in Vidarbha area of the state to assess the damage.

They were to take an IAF helicopter from Nagpur but due to bad weather, took the road to Gadchiroli where they were briefed about the situation by Dr Madhavi Khode, the divisional commissioner of Nagpur.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash Nashik district, causing a rise in water levels of several rivers and submerging many temples located on the bed of the Godavari river, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “red” alert for Nashik district till July 14, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

Aseem Gupta from the state relief and rehabilitation department said, “Bhamragad area with 125 villages was cut off.”

Meanwhile, Shinde and Fadnavis visited the Painganga river which was flooded.

Shinde was the guardian minister for Gadchiroli in the earlier Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Speaking to media, Fadnavis said, ” During heavy rains, 112 villages in the district often get disconnected due to floods. We have decided to have a permanent infrastructure in place so as to ensure people living in these region don’t lose connectivity.”

The CM has announced setting up of a medical college in Gadchiroli.

The relief and rehabilitation department is now preparing for heavy rains in Gadchiroli and surrounding places due to depression in Bay of Bengal. Heavy rain is also expected in Ratnagiri, Raigad, Palghar, Nasik and Kolhapur.

In the last 24 hours, Surgana in Nashik district received the highest rainfall at 238.8 mm, followed by Peth at 187.6 mm and Trimbakeshwar at 168 mm, an official said.

The official said water released from the Gangapur Dam, which supplies drinking water to the city, increased the level of the Godavari river. This led to several small temples in the Ramkhund area, including the Dashkriya Vidhi canopy, getting submerged, he added.

“Smaller rivers in areas like Dindori, Trimbakeshwar, Delaware, Niphad and Ghoti as well as rivulets are overflowing after incessant rains. Several roads near these water bodies have been closed for traffic as a precautionary measure,” the official said.

He said a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been sought for the North Maharashtra district in view of the “red” rainfall alert issued for the next three days.

Eastern and southern parts of Gadchiroli, mainly Bhamragadh, Aheri and Sironcha have been experiencing heavy rainfall since the last three days.

Almost 27 NDRF teams have been deployed across flood-hit districts including Gadchiroli, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Beed, Latur and Nanded.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday, but there was no report of water-logging anywhere in the metropolis, civic officials said.

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of heavy showers at isolated places, they said.

A landslide occurred on a road leading to the famous Bhimashankar temple in Pune district in the early hours of Monday following heavy rains, officials said. The landslide took place around 3 am on the Pokhari Ghat, Public Works Department official Suresh Pathade said, adding there was no report of any casualty.

With PTI Inputs