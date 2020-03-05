Mumbai: Five-day week for civic employees likely from this week

BMC unions on Wednesday had a meeting with municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi. (File) BMC unions on Wednesday had a meeting with municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi. (File)

After the state government approved a five-day working week for their employees, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) too is planning a five-day week for its employees from this week.

Officials said the proposal will be discussed in the civic house Thursday and if approved, then from this week the five-day week will start.

BMC unions on Wednesday had a meeting with municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

However, the move will not be applicable to emergency services like fire brigade, health, sewerage, drainage. As per the proposed rule, civic employees will have to work from 10 am to 6 pm on five days with Saturday and Sunday being holidays. Earlier, they used to work from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm. There are over one lakh employees in the BMC.

“This is a good move and we are happy that the civic commissioner has agreed to our demand. Employees need to spend extra one hour and staff from emergency services will not be part of the system,” said Prakash Devadas, coordinator of Mumbai Municipal Employee’s Union.

