Five-day strike by tanker association called off, how it hit water supply to parts of Mumbai

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) called off its five-day strike at the behest of the Maharashtra government. The strike had crippled water supply to many areas in the coastal city, bringing to fore the issue of water inadequacy for a large chunk of the city’s population.

The MWTA is the apex body of water tanker operators who supply potable and non-potable water across all the 24 municipal wards in Mumbai in places that don’t have pipelines of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

How does MWTA operate?

At present, there are 2,000 tankers that are affiliated under MWTA and each tanker has a capacity of holding and ferrying 10,000 litres of water.

While Mumbai has a daily requirement of 4,200 million litres per day (MLD), the BMC is able to supply only 3,850 MLD daily.

The MWTA tankers withdraw water from borewells, underground water chambers, tube-wells, and water percolation pits. “Many of these tube-wells and borewells are on private land parcels, from which we withdraw water and in return we need to pay the owner monetary charges,” said Ankur Sharma, spokesperson from MWTA.

Why was the strike called?

The MWTA strike has been called to protest a set of guidelines laid by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA). The guidelines, passed in September 2020, stipulate that bulk water suppliers will have to install a digital water flow meter with telemetry system. A flow meter is a mechanised device that records the amount of water that passes through a pipeline during a specific time. The rules also state that the flow meter needs to be calibrated through an authorised agency annually along with a GPS monitoring system on the tankers for tracking their day-to-day whereabouts.

“The rules also mandate that the supplied water should be used for potable purposes only. A significant portion of water is used for non-potable works, including washing roads and at construction sites. It also asks us to pay a security deposit of Rs 6,50,000…,” said Rajesh Thakur, secretary of MWTA.

“The rules also state that for acquiring an NOC, we will have to submit an ownership proof of a 200 square metre land. In a city like Mumbai, how can we own a land parcel by shelling out Rs 10-20 crore, when the daily income generated by tank operators per day is between Rs 700-800,” he said. These guidelines came into effect on February 3, 2023 and within five days, 17 tankers were seized by the authorities for non-compliance with the norms, following which the strike was called.

“Our only demand is that the state government should assure us that they will not implement the guidelines in the state or should revise some of the mentioned clauses in the guideline,” said Thakur.

Who were affected by the MWTA’s strike ?

Commercial establishments along with government offices as well as private multinational companies (MNC) have been affected severely, along with a few residential associations. Housing societies have not been affected much since they get water through BMC supply.

The MWTA tankers supply water to the Mumbai Port Trust, major, World Trade Centre, Bombay Stock Exchange, Reserve Bank of India, Refineries, Naval Dockyard, Mantralaya, Mumbai Airport, BEST bus depots, Regional Transport Office, BMC headquarters and Mumbai Police headquarters, among others.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway, said, “We are facing problems cleaning coaches and railway tracks in Dadar and Mumbai Central. We use jet spray for these activities but since there is a dearth of water due to the strike, we are getting additional stock from Nandurbar,”

Strike called off

The decision to call off the strike was taken after members of the association met in Goregaon on Tuesday evening and come to a consensus about withdrawing the strike after a discussion with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier in the day, who assured the association that no action will be taken against them.

To resolve the demands of the MWTA, a meeting was organised by Mumbai suburbs guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, along with officials from the Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the office of Mumbai Suburban collector, at Mantralay on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement after the meeting, MWTA said, “We have been assured by DCM Devendra Fadnavis that the Maharashtra government will represent the concerns of the association and send a proposal to Delhi. We are ready to sign an NOC and hand it to CGWA, but there are some guidelines that cannot be met with in Mumbai, specifically the one about owning… land, and about only five tankers drawing water. Mumbai is a city growing vertically and there is no space. We all agree with other guidelines”,

In a statement, Lodha said on Tuesday, “The government is positive about solving the various demands of the Water Tanker Association and the obstacles they are facing. Correspondence with Central Government as well as Central Ground Water Authority regarding related demands will be done. Sudden shutdown of water tankers is causing great inconvenience to people in Mumbai. It is wrong to inconvenience people on a basic need like water in such a manner. Services will be resumed.”