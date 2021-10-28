Five critical as bus collides with dumper

Eight PERSONS, including a driver and a conductor of a BEST bus, suffered injuries when the bus collided with a dumper near Dadar TT around 7.15 am on Wednesday.

The bus, originally meant only for women, was being plied on route 22 from Marol to Pydhonie.

Officials said prima facie it appears that there was either a brake failure or a delay on the driver’s part to apply brakes. The front side of the bus was damaged extensively.

Driver Rajendra (53) and conductor Kashiram Dhuri are in a serious condition, officials said.

Three passengers – Tahir Hussain, Rupali Gaikwad and Sultan – have also been admitted to Sion hospital in a serious condition.

BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade, said, “There is no defect in the bus. It appears that the driver was driving recklessly.’’