Five arrested for smuggling prohibited cough syrup bottles from UP

FIVE MEN of an interstate gang of drug smugglers were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for smuggling drugs between Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. The NCB team also recovered 13,248 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup bottles weighing 1,600 kg from them.

“The sale of the CBCS is prohibited without proper prescription. However, many chemists and distributors do not follow the laid procedure due to which illicit abuse of the pharma drug is common,” said Amit Ghawate, IRS, NCB Mumbai.

The arrests were made last week between Friday and Sunday and the mastermind of the gang was also caught. The gang used forged documents and addresses to order codeine-based syrup bottles from Uttar Pradesh and smuggled them to Pune by train using courier services. The bottles were then smuggled to their clients (local peddlers) in Pune and Mumbai. The mastermind of the gang is the owner of a chain of medical shops in Mumbai.

“He was coordinating the whole network clandestinely and most of the syndicate members were unaware of his real name, face and location,” said an NCB officer.