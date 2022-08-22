scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Five arrested for smuggling prohibited cough syrup bottles from UP

The NCB team also recovered 13,248 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup bottles weighing 1,600 kg from them. 

The arrests were made last week between Friday and Sunday and the mastermind of the gang was also caught.

FIVE MEN of an interstate gang of drug smugglers were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for smuggling drugs between Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. The NCB team also recovered 13,248 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup bottles weighing 1,600 kg from them.

“The sale of the CBCS is prohibited without proper prescription. However, many chemists and distributors do not follow the laid procedure due to which illicit abuse of the pharma drug is common,” said Amit Ghawate, IRS, NCB Mumbai.

The arrests were made last week between Friday and Sunday and the mastermind of the gang was also caught. The gang used forged documents and addresses to order codeine-based syrup bottles from Uttar Pradesh and smuggled them to Pune by train using courier services. The bottles were then smuggled to their clients (local peddlers) in Pune and Mumbai. The mastermind of the gang is the owner of a chain of medical shops in Mumbai.

More from Mumbai

“He was coordinating the whole network clandestinely and most of the syndicate members were unaware of his real name, face and location,” said an NCB officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 01:09:00 am
Next Story

Seven persons whose numbers mentioned in threat messages being questioned: Mumbai Police

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

5

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement