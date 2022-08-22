Five arrested for smuggling prohibited cough syrup bottles from UP

FIVE MEN of an interstate gang of drug smugglers were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for smuggling drugs between Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. The NCB team also recovered 13,248 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup bottles weighing 1,600 kg from them.
“The sale of the CBCS is prohibited without proper prescription. However, many chemists and distributors do not follow the laid procedure due to which illicit abuse of the pharma drug is common,” said Amit Ghawate, IRS, NCB Mumbai.
The arrests were made last week between Friday and Sunday and the mastermind of the gang was also caught. The gang used forged documents and addresses to order codeine-based syrup bottles from Uttar Pradesh and smuggled them to Pune by train using courier services. The bottles were then smuggled to their clients (local peddlers) in Pune and Mumbai. The mastermind of the gang is the owner of a chain of medical shops in Mumbai.
“He was coordinating the whole network clandestinely and most of the syndicate members were unaware of his real name, face and location,” said an NCB officer.
Seven persons whose numbers mentioned in threat messages being questioned: Mumbai Police
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Horoscope Today, August 22, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Ratnagiri man ‘killed’ lover as he wanted to marry another woman: Police
Malnutrition & lack of medical facilities: Bombay HC seeks report from Nandurbar collector on deaths of 86 kids
37 months later, Malad slum dwellers get keys to new homes
Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe
‘Ensure transparency in redevelopment of dilapidated buildings,’ Bombay HC says
Maharashtra: Soon, Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for 50,000 home guards
MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik
Gang targets Saudi-based professor in Delhi’s Defence Colony, makes off with cash, docs
Mumbai Confidential: Plan cancelled
‘Testing only way to confirm swine flu infection; follow precautions advised for Covid’: Epidemiologist Dr Lancelot Pinto
This wedding card in form of medicine packaging is going viral