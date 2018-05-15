Five arrested for ‘hurling ink’ at MSRDC engineer

FIVE PEOPLE were arrested Monday for allegedly hurling ink at an engineer with the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC). The police said the group barged into the office of Superintending Engineer Vivek Navale at 12 pm Monday. All five accused hail from Jambhulpada village in Khopoli, Raigad, where the agency is building a bridge, an officer added.

The police said a local woman was currently on a hungerstrike to protest the “slow pace” of the bridge’s construction.

Pandit Thackeray, senior inspector at Bandra Police Station, said the woman, along with the accused, had visited the MSRDC office at Bandra Reclamation several times on Monday to enquire about the status of the bridge. However, Navale was never available, the police said.

In a fit of rage, the group attacked Navale and threw a cellphone at his face, the police said. Navale, who sustained minor injuries, filed a complaint of unlawful assembly and obstructing a public official from carrying out his duties under the Indian Penal Code against three women and two men.

