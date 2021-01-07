Five arrested for abducting, assaulting two in Malad

The police said that the incident took place between 8 am and noon on Wednesday. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Kandivali, were allegedly kidnapped and thrashed by a group of over eight men on Wednesday. Police have arrested five of the alleged kidnappers.

The group that carried out the abduction and assault tonsured the duo and made them parade at Kajupada in Malad. The group also made a video of the parade and uploaded it on social media.

An officer said, “The group went to the duo’s homes in Kandivali and abducted them before taking them to Malad. There they allegedly thrashed the two, shaved off their hair and moustaches and paraded them.”

The duo went to their respective houses after were freed in the afternoon. They approached Kandivali police station on Wednesday night after which the case of kidnapping, assault and rioting was registered against the unidentified men.

A team was then sent to Kajupada and five accused were arrested by late on Thursday.

When asked about the motive of the crime, an officer said, “The accused said that the duo had stolen valuables from their area for which they decided to teach them a lesson. The victims have refuted the allegation.”