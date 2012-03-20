Fishermen provided with mobiles to check coastal security

Keeping coastal security in mind the Mumbai Police has provided mobile connections to 105 fishermen living along the citys coast so that they can inform authorities about suspicious activities on the high seas or along the coast.

The mobile connections provided to the fishermen in various kolivadas in the city are registered with the police,naval and Coast Guard control rooms.

In a written reply,Home Minister R R Patil spelled out various measures adopted after the security of the coastal area came under the scanner when 10 Pakistani terrorists entered the city via sea route in 2008 to launch a three-day attack.

Patil also informed the legislative council that 21 private second class masters have been recruited by the home department to operate high speed boats.

He informed the House that in the first phase of upgradation of coastal security,one coastal police station and six check posts have been built at Kolsa Bunder,Sassoon Dock,Geeta Nagar,Mahim Reti Bunder,Santacruz and Madh Island.

A total of 27 boats are currently manning the coast,of which three have been provided by the Central government and 10 acquired by the state government. Nine old boats and four amphibian boats (sea legs) are also being used.

Despite complaints about the Sealegs,Patil informed the House that the boats  used by the police  are being well maintained.

