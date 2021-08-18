Fishermen protest outside BMC headquarters for relocating them from Dadar market

Fishermen and representatives of the Koli community from Mumbai threatened to protest outside the head headquarters of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area. Alleging that the corporation is pushing out the fishing community from Mumbai, Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti (AMMKS) has called for a protest march on August 26.

Recently, a fish market in Dadar was demolished by BMC and the traders were moved to Airoli. BMC officials said the decision on relocating fish vendors was taken a few months back due to traffic jams on Senapati Bapat Marg and the expansion of the flower market.

This led to protests from the fishermen alleging authorities are planning to relocate the members of the Koli community, who are original inhabitants of Mumbai, outside the city.

The fishermen also alleged that they were not even informed about the BMC action. AMMKS president Devendra Tandel has objected to the move and called for a protest outside the BMC headquarters in CSMT where fishermen from Mumbai and areas like Palghar, Uran, Vasai will also participate. The community is also not happy with the earlier decision of moving the fish market from Chhatrapati Shivaji Market in the Fort area near Manish Market. The market building was demolished four years back due to its dilapidated condition.

“All fishermen should be given a designated area at Mumbai Port Trust land on the lines of Crawford Market, which is one of the biggest fruit markets in the city. Shivaji Market fishermen should also be allowed to do business at the same location,” said Tandel.