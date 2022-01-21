Fishermen got Rs 40 lakh in 3 years for releasing marine life from net

Last year, 38 fishermen from Thane and Palghar coastal villages received Rs 5.35 lakh as compensation for releasing protected marine lives caught in their fishing nets accidentally. As per the data from the state forest department, in the last three years, 253 fishermen received Rs 40.78 lakh for safely releasing protected marine life back into the sea. In the last three years, 138 Olive Ridley turtles were rescued and released.

Under the Mangrove Foundation’s conservation project, fishermen who cut their nets to free protected marine mammals and fishes are entitled to compensation. The scheme was launched in 2018 to conserve endangered marine species and ensure the fishing community’s participation in the process. The scheme was based on the Gujarat model where the forest department compensates fishermen for rescuing whales.

Among last year’s cases, 26 Olive Ridley turtles, six Whale sharks, two Guitarfishes, a Green Sea turtle, a Hawksbill turtle and a Finless Porpoise were released by fishermen from Thane and Palghar.

Last year, a total of 86 cases from Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg were processed by the Mangrove Cell and Rs 11.52 lakh were released to fishermen.

Under the compensation scheme amended in January 2021, if species such as Olive Ridley, Green Sea and Hawksbill turtles are released by cutting the net, fishermen receive Rs 12,500 for the first time. For the second and third such instances within a year, the compensation is Rs 10,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively. The compensation remains Rs 25,000 for large animals such as whales, dolphins and Pondicherry sharks.

For the second and third such instances within a year, the compensation is Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively.