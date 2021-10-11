Fishermen association seeks new land revenue category for Koliwadas in Mumbai

The state-level fisherman association—Akhil Maharashtra Machhimaar Kruti Samiti (AMMKS)— has written to the state government seeking the creation of a new land revenue category called ‘aadhya gaothan’ for the Koliwadas in Mumbai. Currently, the Koliwadas are recognised in Mumbai’s Development Plan, 2034.

In a letter dated October 8 to the chief minister, president of AMKS Devendra Tandel has asked the state government for collective ownership of areas used to dry and mend fishnets and fish.

AMMKS has also sought collective ownership of boat parking, playgrounds and areas used to receive tourists.

The letter stated, “Koliwadas which are registered as per the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code (1966) are given village status. So all laws concerning property, development rights and land ownership which apply to the village become applicable to any Koliwada within the village boundary. To rectify this historic mistake, Section 122 of the Revenue Code should be amended to give the status of “aadhya gaothan” to all Koliwadas, Kolivastya, Kolipade, and other Koli villages registered in the state, including Mumbai.”

https://open.spotify.com/embed-podcast/show/0ygP4jm9c9SdqUM3C6DycM

“We want our traditional rights to be acknowledged by giving us ‘aadhya gaothan’ status,” said Tandel. The association has also demanded that homeowners in Koliwadas be given additional FSI to construct homes based on current and future requirements.

The association earlier also wrote a letter to the chief minister objecting to the newly approved Coastal Zone Management plan. The fishing community feared that once the plan is implemented, it will have negative impacts on fishing, fishing communities and the coastal environment of the city.