Fishermen again write to state govt against coastal road work

Upset with barges, tugboats and anchors repeatedly damaging their fishing nets and obstructing the route of boats, fishermen from Worli Koliwada have once again shot off a letter to state fisheries department against the Mumbai civic body’s execution of the Coastal Road work.

Highlighting Thursday’s incident where the tugboat destroyed 10-12 fishing nets, Worli Koliwada Nakhwa Matsya Vyavsay Sahakari Society Limited and Worli Koliwada Sarvoday Society, the two-fisheries society working in Worli has demanded action against the BMC and the contractor working at the Worli end of the Coastal Road site. “You are requested to conduct an inquiry and to issue necessary directions to the MCGM and their contractors to ensure that our nets and other fishing equipment are not damaged by the construction activity being carried for the Coastal Road,” read the letter.

“On Thursday morning at 10 am, the contractors brought their tugboats to the area where the fisherfolk had cast their bag nets, destroying 10-12 nets. Some of the fishers’ nets got entangled in the fan of the tugboat. The contractors then got a diver to swim underwater and cut the nets which had got entangled in the fan,” said Nitesh Patil, a fisherman and representative of Worli-Koliwada Nakhwa Matsya Vyavsay Sahakari Society Limited.

“We have addressed multiple representations to you drawing your attention to the damage being caused to our nets due to the work of the Coastal Road being carried out in the intertidal and subtidal area of Worli. There have been a number of instances where the movement of boats of the contractors engaged by the MCGM (Mumbai civic body) in the shallow sea along the coastline has resulted in breakage and destruction of the partially submerged nets which have been cast by the fishermen,” stated the letter to the commissioner and assistant commissioner of fisheries.