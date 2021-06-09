First time since March, single digit deaths reported in Mumbai

Mumbai is the only city updating its daily toll in real time. State officials said that other urban areas like Pune and Nagpur are now reporting deaths that occurred in April and May. (File)

Mumbai on Tuesday reported seven deaths due to Covid-19, the lowest in the last two-and-a-half months since the city recorded seven deaths on March 20 at the onset of the second wave of the pandemic. With this, Mumbai breached the 15,000 mark in Covid-19 toll.

Tuesday’s toll is the first time when Mumbai reported deaths in single digit during the second wave. The city’s overall toll now stands at 15,006.

On Tuesday, 682 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai – daily case load is down from 900-1,000 cases a fortnight ago. While total number of active cases are over 15,000, the positivity rate has remained steady below 3 per cent since the last few days.

On Tuesday, Pune added 37 deaths to its tally and Nagpur 18. “The reason Mumbai has managed to efficiently report its deaths is because the entire system is decentralised and each ward reports cases and deaths from its jurisdiction. This has reduced the burden on BMC headquarters to compile records,” a state official said.

Across Maharashtra, the public health department reported 702 deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday. Of these, 208 occurred in the last 48 hours and the rest earlier.

Maharashtra’s daily toll continues to remain high even as fresh cases dip consistently due to lag in reporting numbers by districts. The state reported 10,891 fresh cases on Tuesday. The total number of active cases stands at 1.67 lakh, and toll at 1.01 lakh.

With cases declining in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is relieving contractual staffers from jumbo Covid-19 centres. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We have significantly scaled up infrastructure but the patient load is very low. Jumbo centres have been instructed to keep limited wards open so that additional staff is not required. When we need more staff we will recruit again.”

At the Dahisar jumbo centre, several class III and IV employees have been removed. The centre remains shut due to renovation. In NESCO centre too, the process of removing extra staffers has commenced.