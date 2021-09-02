First time in month, Covid cases cross 400-mark in Mumbai

For the first time in over a month, new Covid-19 infections crossed 400 in Mumbai on Wednesday.

As many as 416 people tested positive. The last time the city had recorded daily infections above 400 was on July 28.

Since August 20, there has been a daily increase in Covid-19 infections, with the positivity rate increasing from 0.5 per cent to 0.9 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 41,929 tests have been conducted and the positivity rate stands at 0.99 per cent.

While since July 31, the positivity rate has been below 1 per cent, on August 28, it crossed the 1 per cent mark. Now it is hovering just below the 1 per cent mark again.

As the threat of a third wave looms, the BMC has appealed to the people to get tested immediately in case they have symptoms or have come in contact with any Covid-19 patient. Amid relaxations and upcoming festivities, the civic body is ramping up its testing capacity, said officials.

According to BMC’s public health department, increase in daily cases, positivity rate and weekly growth rate are to be considered when it comes to the beginning of a third wave. “If daily cases rise constantly and positivity rate goes up, then it can be considered to be the start of the third wave,” said an official.

With the rise in the number of cases, Mumbai has also witnessed an increase in the number of sealed buildings and floors in the last week. As per data, as of August 22, there were 22 sealed buildings in the city. On September 1, the number of sealed buildings in the city was 32. As per norms, if a building reports five or more cases, it should be sealed.

The number of containment zones has, however, remained zero.

A slum or a chawl is declared a containment zone when five or more cases are reported, following which they are sealed.