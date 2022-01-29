First time in a week, Mumbai sees rise in temperatures

AFTER A week of below normal night and day temperatures, Mumbai starting Friday recorded a rise in the temperatures. On Friday, the minimum temperature at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory was 19 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

The maximum or the day temperature recorded on Friday was a degree above normal at 32.6 degrees Celsius. According to the forecast, the temperatures are likely to remain above normal in the coming week.

Since Monday, the city continuously recorded below normal temperatures. The minimum temperature remained between 15 and 17 degrees C. While the maximum temperature dropped to 23.8 degrees C on January 22, the lowest day temperature in January in a decade. The mean minimum temperature for January is 17.3 degrees C. The month had begun on a warm note with the minimum temperature above normal and ranging around 21 degrees C.

According to the seven-day forecast by the IMD, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to touch 33 degrees C in the next two days and the minimum temperature around 21 degrees C. The weather department has forecast a slight dip in the temperatures around February 2-3. However, the temperatures will remain above normal.

In the state, the cold wave conditions are likely over Vidarbha in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained between the moderate and poor category on Friday.

According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research, the AQI on Friday evening was 183. An AQI between 101 and 200 is categorised as moderate.