First time in 22 months, Covid cases drop to double digits in Mumbai

For the first time in the past 22 months, Mumbai’s Covid count dipped to a double digit tally recording only 96 cases on Monday and one death. Active Covid-19 cases in the city stood at 1,415 on Monday.

It is the lowest one-day case count recorded in the city since April 17, 2020, when 77 people were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Due to the weekend effect, testing in the past 24 hours dropped from 28,978 to 16,476 on Monday. The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.58 per cent.

Of the 22,565 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals, only 818 were occupied. Of the 2,877 beds in ICUs, 275 were occupied as on February 21.

Along with Mumbai, the state also reported a drastic drop in daily Covid-19 cases. On Monday, only 806 new Covid-19 cases were reported across the state with four deaths.

Due to the flattening of the pandemic curve, the number of active cases has dropped to 14,525 cases across the state.

TOTAL CASES IN STATE: 78.59lakh

New cases: 806

Total deaths: 143586

New deaths: 4

TOTAL CASES IN MUMBAI: 1054739

New cases: 96

Total deaths: 16688

New deaths: 1

ACTIVE CASES IN STATE: 14,525