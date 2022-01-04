First steel span for Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link launched

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Regional Development Authority on Monday launched the first Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) on the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) a 22 km-long sea link that will connect South Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.

The 70-metres-long OSD, a steel deck/span was launched in the sea in presence of Eknath Shinde, Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings) and Chairman MMRDA.

The OSD is a steel deck superstructure, which will carry the vehicular load more efficiently and improve the load-carrying capacity of the bridge as compared to concrete superstructure.

Officials said that the steel spans are fabricated in workshop facilities located in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and Myanmar. An official said that after receiving the structures, the final assembly will take 15 days of man-hours before raising/launching the superstructure on the site.

SVR Srinivas, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA termed it as a ‘moment of pride for India and MMRDA’. The project is estimated to cost Rs 17,843 crore. The link has interchanges at Sewri in Central Mumbai, Shivaji Nagar at Mumbai Bay and NH-4 B at Chirle in Navi Mumbai.

These steel decks are being used to ensure that ships traversing the channel adjoining MTHL have navigation space to pass under the bridge.