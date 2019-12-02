First SRA project in Andheri receives bidder after several extensions to deadline

Before 2018, it was a society formed by slum dwellers that was looking for a private developer to construct a building. (Representational Image) Before 2018, it was a society formed by slum dwellers that was looking for a private developer to construct a building. (Representational Image)

THE FIRST Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Andheri, where the authority had itself floated a tender to appoint a developer, has finally received a bidder after multiple extensions to its due date.

Before 2018, it was a society formed by slum dwellers that was looking for a private developer to construct a building. However, over the years, when only 20 per cent SRA projects were found to be completed, SRA in 2018, decided to appoint a developer for slum rehabilitation projects, in order to expedite the process. However, the move was delayed as the tendering process for an Andheri society — the first project of its kind — did not receive any response from developers till earlier this week. The SRA, however, did not reveal who the developer was.

According to an executive engineer, it was only after three extensions to the SRA project ‘Om Namo Sujalam Sufalam’ society at Kolekalyan village in Andheri that they eventually found a bidder this week. The engineer did not name the bidder as technical and financial scrutiny of the bidder was underway. The engineer said, “This is a pilot project. Once it succeeds, the face of the SRA scheme will change.”

The ‘Om Namo Sujalam Sufalam’ society has 867 tenants. Of these, 128 tenants have been temporarily rehabilitated while the rest are still on the plot. The society has an area of 21,882 sq m, of which nearly 6,500 sq m is under coastal regulation zone, while 15,500 sq m is regular land. The developer will get incentives like floor space index.

Deepak Kapoor, chief executive officer, SRA, said the execution by the SRA will help in completion of the project with a set deadline. Issues of tenants will be fewer when they know that the authority was handling the project, Kapoor added.

He also said, “The contract will go to a developer who is financially stable and can execute the project.” Earlier, the SRA schemes were executed by private developers where society members hired the developer and the SRA only gave a no-objection certificate for the work and a letter of intimation.

