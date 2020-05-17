First Shramik special train leaves for Bengal from Mumbai

The first special train left Mumbai for Howrah, Kolkata around 8.15 am Saturday, while one special train left Kalyan (Thane) for Gaya (Bihar) later in the day. (Representational) The first special train left Mumbai for Howrah, Kolkata around 8.15 am Saturday, while one special train left Kalyan (Thane) for Gaya (Bihar) later in the day. (Representational)

As the first train from Mumbai left for West Bengal on Saturday, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said there was a need to run at least 10 trains every day to Bengal and neighbouring Bihar to send lakhs of migrant labourers and other stranded persons from the two states home.

The first special train left Mumbai for Howrah, Kolkata around 8.15 am Saturday, while one special train left Kalyan (Thane) for Gaya (Bihar) later in the day. “There is a need for nearly 10 more trains daily to both West Bengal and Bihar, and the state is making efforts to ensure that the needful is done,” Deshmukh said.

The minister said, “There was some problem with West Bengal and Bihar as far as accepting migrants was concerned. However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal CM) and Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) in the matter paving the way for the migrant labourers from those states to leave for home today.”

So far, around 2.45 lakh migrants have left from Maharashtra to their home states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Orissa, in 191 trains. Deshmukh informed that the state government paid for the ticket fares for all the migrants from the CM Relief Fund. “Apart from those who have left, there are nearly 3.71 lakh migrants waiting to leave in 3,884 shelter homes across the state,” he said.

