First Sena UBT rebel MP breaks silence, confirms move to Shinde Sena

Nagesh Ashtikar became the first rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP to publicly confirm joining Eknath Shinde’s camp, citing constituency development concerns.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiJun 21, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray Sena rebelsFile photo of Uddhav Thackeray.
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In the first such public confirmation by a rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Nagesh Ashtikar Saturday remarked that he is joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, saying the decision was driven by the need to secure funds and complete development works in his constituency rather than any anger against Uddhav Thackeray.

Ashtikar, one of the six Sena UBT MPs at the centre of the rebellion, said several development works in his constituency had remained stalled because funds were not coming, forcing him to take the decision after considering the interests of workers, supporters, and the public. “Funds were not being received, and development works were not moving. For the work of the people, going with the ruling side has become necessary,” Ashtikar added.

Seeking to defend his move amid criticism from the Uddhav Thackeray camp, Ashtikar insisted his decision had nothing to do with ideology and said he was not leaving Shiv Sena’s core political identity. “I have not abandoned the ideology. I am going from Sena to Sena only, not anywhere else,” he said, becoming the first among the six rebel MPs to openly confirm his move to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after days of speculation.

Ashtikar also sought to soften the political blow to the Uddhav Thackeray camp, saying his decision should not be seen as a fallout with the party leadership. “I am not upset with Uddhav saheb, but without power, the work of the people was not happening,” he said, while also adding that Sanjay Raut was like a father figure to him and was not upset with his decision.

The statement assumes significance as none of the six rebel MPs had so far publicly confirmed the rebellion despite triggering one of the biggest political crises for the Sena UBT since the 2022 split.

The development is also expected to increase pressure on Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar, whose stand remains crucial as the rebel camp needs his support to reach the six-MP two-thirds mark required for the next legal process before the Lok Sabha Speaker.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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