First Sena UBT rebel MP breaks silence, confirms move to Shinde Sena

In the first such public confirmation by a rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Nagesh Ashtikar Saturday remarked that he is joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, saying the decision was driven by the need to secure funds and complete development works in his constituency rather than any anger against Uddhav Thackeray.

Ashtikar, one of the six Sena UBT MPs at the centre of the rebellion, said several development works in his constituency had remained stalled because funds were not coming, forcing him to take the decision after considering the interests of workers, supporters, and the public. “Funds were not being received, and development works were not moving. For the work of the people, going with the ruling side has become necessary,” Ashtikar added.