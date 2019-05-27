First phase of BDD Worli chawl survey completed: MHADA

The Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority (MHADA) has completed the first phase of its door-to-door survey at 14 Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls in Worli as a part of its redevelopment project.

During the eligibility survey, carried out by the MHADA along with officials from the collectors’ office, 1,120 tenants living in 14 BDD Worli chawls were asked to prove their eligibility. As many as 918 families have submitted their documents, while 177 homes were found locked, officials said. In the remaining 25 chawls, the inhabitants reportedly “failed” to cooperate with MHADA officials.

Deependra Kushwaha, chief officer of MHADA, Mumbai board, said this was the first time that the MHADA went door to door to survey the eligibility of tenants. The entire process, Kushwaha said, was completed in less than 10 days.

The MHADA chief officer said, the team also ensured that all doubts of the residents pertaining to the redevelopment project were clarified. The MHADA claims that it is still in talks with residents who are unwilling to cooperate. The BDD chawls, located in Worli, Naigaum and N M Joshi Marg, are over 100 years old and are in a dilapidated condition. In April 2017, the MHADA had kicked off a redevelopment work. More than 16,000 families reside in these buildings.

At the N M Joshi Marg’s BDD chawl, survey for the first phase of seven chawls has been completed, while at Naigaum, the fifth phase is over. More than 260 tenants have signed rent agreements with the MHADA, who will be moved to a transit camp in Parel division. The BDD Worli, set up in 1920, include 121 buildings with 80 rooms each. The redevelopment project envisions construction of approximately 98 buildings for free-sale apartments and rehabilitation homes.