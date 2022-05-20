First organ donation case in city at J J Hospital since pandemic began

The first case of organ donation in Mumbai, since the Covid-19 pandemic began, took place at the state-run J J Hospital on Thursday.

Reena Bansode (43) was admitted to J J Hospital on May 15 due to severe urological complications. She was declared brain dead on May 18 at 10. 38 pm by a team of doctors, according to a press note issued by the hospital.

The social service superintendent of the hospital counselled her relatives regarding organ donation. After positive response from the patient’s relatives, doctors and medical officers immediately started the procedure for organ donation.

Bansode’s kidneys, cornea, heart and small intestine were donated as per the rules and guidelines of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee. These organs were given to needy patients at J J Hospital, Global Hospital, Kokilaben Hospital and Nanavati Hospital.

“For the first time in Mumbai, donation of small intestine has taken place successfully. We were informed that the patient who received the small intestine is doing well after the surgery,” said one of the doctors.

This is the first instance of organ donation in a public hospital in Mumbai after the pandemic started.

“Reena Bansode and her relatives have set the best example by organ donation. She saved lives even after her death. Such thoughts should be encouraged in today’s era,” added the doctor.