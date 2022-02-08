First numismatic auction house forays into Indian art

In 1989, the Todywalla family hosted a numismatic auction at a conference in Nagpur, which marked the start of its pioneering work in this category. More than three decades later, Todywalla Auctions makes its debut in the category of Indian art, with a live auction slated for February 25.

The sale of classical Indian art features 111 lots, including paintings (often called “miniatures”), sculptures and decorative objects. Malcolm Todywalla from the auction house said that they hope to cater to people who are interested in Indian art and are looking for “genuine, well-curated and well-researched” pieces.

Todywalla Auctions is renowned among numismatists and philatelists for its work with coins, notes and stamps. It was founded by Farokh S Todywalla, who is also the president of the Mumbai Coin Society, which holds an annual coin and banknote fair in the city.

Todywalla Auctions has previously sold the ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore, Tipu Sultan’s silver double rupee, and a gold mohur minted during Mughal emperor Jahangir’s reign. In 2020, a Gupta gold dinar went under the hammer at a Todywalla auction for Rs 9 lakh.

In the upcoming art auction, the highlight lot is a folio from Varanasi, made in 1808. It depicts Mother Earth in the form of a cow at God Brahma’s courtyard, pleading for divine assistance to end the demon-king Ravana’s reign. Deliverance appears in the form of God Vishnu flying in his divine chariot. This lot is estimated to cost between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, the highest range in this auction.

“The idea is to make art affordable. It’s not just for the rich and the famous,” Todywalla said. Several lots are estimated to cost under a lakh, which could attract young collectors.

Malcolm said that the auction has been put together with their network of experts across Indian paintings and sculpture. On February 10, noted art historian Alka Pande will speak on the iconography of the Hindu triad of Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh as part of the auction. S Murugan, additional director general of police in Bengaluru and a collector, will speak on the art of Mysuru on February 16.

Since the pandemic started, many doubts have been cast on whether the art market will fare well. However, the Indian art market has seen several records, especially for modern and contemporary art, in recent months.

Viewings for the Todywalla’s auction are currently on in Mumbai and will also take place in New Delhi and Bengaluru. Other lots in the auction include a painting of a boar hunt from the early 1800s, a brass “lingam cover” from Karnataka, and an 18th century polychrome figure of Madonna and Child.