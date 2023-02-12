scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
First national Lok Adalat disposes 12 lakh cases in state

According to information provided by MSLSA, till 6 pm, around 11.95 lakh pre-litigation and pending cases were settled in the Lok Adalats across Maharashtra.

Officials said Rs 50 crore were recovered from 7.8 lakh pending traffic e-challan cases. (Express Photo)
First national Lok Adalat disposes 12 lakh cases in state
The Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) organised this year’s first national Lok Adalat on Saturday, disposing over 12 lakh cases across the state.

This comes in the backdrop of a special drive held over the last five days, when 55,687 cases were disposed. Officials said Rs 50 crore were recovered from 7.8 lakh pending traffic e-challan cases.

They added that among the cases settled are one pending for over 17 years under the Negotiable Instruments Act in Beed district. While a case before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Jalgaon was disposed after settlement at Rs 2.25 crore, in Mumbai, a motor accident claim was settled at Rs 1.25 crore, officials said.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 03:47 IST
