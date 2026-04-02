First Mumbai link emerges: Delhi Police say Mysuru man, held for sending 1,500 hoax threat emails, targeted Bombay HC

The first link connecting Shrinivas Luis, the 47-year-old man arrested for allegedly sending 1,500 hoax threat mails, to repeated threats targeting various Mumbai institutions has now emerged, with the Delhi Police attributing the threat e-mails sent to the Bombay High Court and other city courts to him.

The police said Luis, who once pursued law and allegedly harbours a deep resentment against the judicial system, primarily targeted courts. He would seek to disrupt court proceedings by sending emails claiming bombs were placed in the court premises, with a copy marked to the police to ensure the threat did not go unnoticed, the police added.

On December 18 last year, the Bombay High Court premises in the Fort area of South Mumbai were evacuated following a bomb threat email, disrupting proceedings that resumed only after security checks.

The same day, the family court in Bandra, the sessions court in Mazgaon, and the principal district and sessions court in Nagpur also received an email claiming that a bomb was planted in their premises.

Earlier, in two instances on September 12 and 19, 2025, the Bombay High Court received bomb threat emails.

According to the Delhi Police, Luis was also upset with the judiciary as his father, who had approached courts after being denied his share in a property, was not given justice. The police have said that he targeted several courts across the country, including the Bombay and Delhi high courts. The police said that he sent such hoax threats to courts in Pakistan.

The Delhi Police arrested Luis from Mysuru on April 28, following a two-week-long chase. A post-graduate who originally hails from Bengaluru, he was unemployed and staying with his mother, a retired government employee.

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“Currently, he is being interrogated by the Delhi Police, and we have sought some details from them, like the Virtual Private Network (VPN) he used to mask his IP address. We will tally that with the VPN we found in our cases. We will also seek his custody at a later stage,” a Mumbai police officer said.

The officer added that apart from the threat mails received by courts, they are also keen to find out if he is the same person who also sent threat mails to various schools, five-star hotels, the Vidhan Bhavan and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

“In some of these cases, threat mails were sent simultaneously to courts and other establishments. So we are trying to get clarity on that aspect,” the officer added.

While the Mumbai police have registered at least 17 First Information Reports (FIRs) against an unidentified person sending these emails, the Chennai police have registered 22. Both police forces believe the perpetrator to be the same person, based on the similar content of the hoax threat mails.