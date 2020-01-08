First interaction with India INC: Maha CM Thackeray says Mumbai nightlife on agenda, no projects to be stayed

At the meeting with industry leaders in Mumbai. (Photo source: Twitter) At the meeting with industry leaders in Mumbai. (Photo source: Twitter)

In his first interaction with top industry heads and CEOs after taking over as chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the government is set to roll out the much-delayed plan to promote a “night-out” culture in Mumbai. Uddhav also assured the industry heads that he had no plans of staying development projects initiated by the previous regime.

“In fact, steps will be taken to fast track the implementation of key projects,” he said at the meeting, attended by top industrialists, including Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Uday Kotak, Anand Mahindra, Adi Godrej , Harsh Goenka, Mansi Kirloskar, Anand Piramal, Ashok Hinduja, Niranjan Hiranandani, Ravi Raheja, Sajjan Jindal, Gautam Singhania and Deepak Parekh. The event was organised by Uddhav’s office in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Uddhav also spoke about his plan for branding major cities following an upgrade in the all-round civic infrastructure, which, he said, will be taken up on a priority basis.

The CM’s son, Aaditya, now the tourism minister, was among the first to pitch the plan of promoting Mumbai’s nightlife when the BJP-Shiv Sena government was in power. Now with a Shiv Sena-led coalition government in place, Aaditya, who was also present during the interaction, promised the industrialists that mini urban forests would be set up across the state to promote green tourism projects.

For promoting “ease of business” in Maharashtra, Uddhav, meanwhile, has issued directives to officials for consideration of proposals to reduce industrial power tariffs and also making land available at cheaper rates for industrial development.

While contending that the investment climate in the state — the country’s most industrialised state — remaining conducive, the industry representatives, meanwhile, pushed for streamlining of various permissions, cutting down of red tape, setting up of new industrial township and special economic zones, and formulation of policies to promote affordable housing, especially in Mumbai.

Just as he sought policy inputs from the industry heads, Uddhav also sought more cooperation from the corporate sector for investments in farming, education and job sectors.

Based on demands raised by the industrialists, the CM also agreed to set up a fast track grievance redressal mechanism. While he urged the corporate sector to take risks and invest more in a bid to spur up demand, the industry heads demanded that the government should take up some bold labour reforms. Concerns regarding the slowdown in the automobile and the real estate sector were discussed during the interaction, said officials.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App