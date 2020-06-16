First day: Classes on Zoom, videos, WhatsApp groups in Mumbai

Several school principals pointed out the lack of support by the state government in aiding schools to make the transition towards online teaching. (Representational) Several school principals pointed out the lack of support by the state government in aiding schools to make the transition towards online teaching. (Representational)

In absence of state government guidelines on virtual reopening of schools until Monday afternoon, several schools began the first day in different ways. Even as most schools began online classes on Zoom, it wasn’t a viable option for schools catering to underprivileged students.

At Mulund Vidyamandir, class-wise WhatsApp groups were created, where teachers welcomed students by uploading recorded videos. Even so, only about 400 students out of nearly 800 could be connected, said teacher Sangita Patil. The Marathi-medium aided school, which has maximum students from nearby slums, has planned to teach through the WhatsApp groups until schools reopen physically. “In our school, it is not possible to have online classes. Fifty per cent of students do not have android mobiles. Every day, one subject will be taught in the group by one teacher. In case students have queries, they can directly call us,” said Patil.

Several school principals pointed out the lack of support by the state government in aiding schools to make the transition towards online teaching.

No online classes were conducted by teachers of Bhandup based Amarkor Vidyalaya. Rather, the teachers personally called students to motivate them for self-studies. “We began this exercise from June 10 because several students had lost touch due to the pandemic. We will soon begin conducting webinars for students of class 10. However, only 132 out of 177 have the required mobile app. We are trying to reach others through homework,” said principal Maruti Mhatre.

Of the 1,800 students in the Marathi-medium government-aided school, only 30 per cent have android phones. “Their phones don’t have the capacity to download videos that are over five minutes long,” Mhatre added. For students of class 1 and 2, the school plans to engage kids in activities given over phone.

Only about 200 students out of 600 were able to attend the Zoom classes conducted in two shifts by Swami Vivekanand School in Govandi. “We began classes from 6 to 10. Our motto for the first day was to only welcome students and allow them to bond with their classmates. For online teaching, we plan to engage them with activities. Since a sizable chunk of students are missing, we cannot start teaching theory right away,” said trustee Janaki Hari.

Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School, said, “The first day was riddled with problems around internet connectivity. Many students do not have good phones. As teachers, we realised online classes are not the answer to post-Covid education, but a temporary alternative.”

