Tuesday, July 26, 2022

First crime conference: Book wrong side driving offenders under MV Act, says CP

Cops also instructed to act promptly in case of crimes against women

Written by Sagar Rajput | Mumbai |
July 27, 2022 12:54:20 am
If anyone is seen performing stunts while driving, then that person shall be booked for rash driving. (File)

NEARLY A month after taking charge as the Mumbai Police commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar, on Tuesday addressed his first crime conference, during which he directed senior police officers to take action against motorists driving on the wrong side of the road under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, said officers.

Phansalkar also instructed the police to act promptly on cases of crime against women and to ensure that law and order situation of the city remains under control.

The crime conference is a meeting chaired by the city police commissioner and attended by all senior officers, including the joint commissioner, additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and senior inspectors of every police station.

Former police commissioner Sanjay Pandey had directed the force to register an offence of rash driving under IPC against motorists driving on the wrong side of the road.

However, officers said that Phansalkar instructed them to take action against wrong-side driving under the MV Act. “Just because we were registering FIRs for wrong-side driving, there was a lot of resentment among the people as it causes problems when they apply for passports and visas as well as for admission in a foreign university. So, we have been advised to perform our duty in such a way that it does not cause any problem to the people,” said an officer.

Further, when Pandey was heading the Mumbai Police, he had issued an order instructing the force to register FIRs of theft when a cellphone went missing. In case the FIR is not registered, action would be taken against the concerned officer under IPC. “This time, in case a cellphone goes missing, the new commissioner has advised us to inquire into the matter and accordingly take course of legal action. If a cellphone goes missing, we shall hand over a missing certificate… if the cellphone is stolen, we shall register a case of theft or robbery,” said a senior officer.

But if anyone is seen performing stunts while driving, then that person shall be booked for rash driving, the officer added.

Phansalkar further directed the personnel to deal with crimes against women sensitively and promptly. There should not be any delay in registration of FIRs. The accused should be apprehended at the earliest and constant follow-ups should be done on the investigation of such sensitive cases.

The officers said that Phansalkar also emphasised on the importance of tackling increasing cyber crime cases quickly.

