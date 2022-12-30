First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey — and mark road ahead

ALUMNI Day is an annual event at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, but at the one held Sunday, nine students of the first ever batch that graduated in 1962 shared their stories, jogged memories — and made the diamond jubilee event unforgettable.

Stories of how they started in a building in Worli for the first year as the Powai campus was still being built. Of spending three years on the Powai campus which resembled a jungle where snakebites were common. Where falling into foundation pits — of buildings under construction — was so frequent the joke was that the building would be named after the hapless student. Of how Holi was the biggest — and the only — activity back then on campus.

The alumni, all in their 80s, talked of how for their pioneer batch, the four-year stint at IIT, in the city of dreams, would turn out to a key milestone in the journey of a nation.

That first batch had 100 students, all were boys — this year, almost 20% of the new students here are women — shortlisted from different states of India to ensure balanced representation from all states. “The population on campus actually mirrored the unity in diversity of the nation as each branch was carefully allotted high-ranking intermediate (the Class XII equivalent of that time) candidates from different states, as opposed to today’s rigorous entrance process” said Jugal Tandon who graduated in Metallurgy.

After IIT, Tandon started his career in West Bengal in a public sector unit before joining Hindustan Zinc Ltd to complete the first zinc plant of the country, one of the largest in the world. He later shifted to the steel industry and led teams behind Sunflag and JSW Steel. In 2007, Tandon was recognised by the Centre with the National Metallurgist (Industry) award.

Even as the entire batch has had long, fulfilling careers, the institute back then did not have a typical placement process. Said Kishan Khanna, who graduated in Chemical Engineering: “There was pressure in the final year about what the first batch will do in the job market. It also led to a rumour that we should have had training in shorthand and typewriting to be able to grab a job of stenographer, at least.”

The highest salary of that batch: Rs 440 per month.

The alumni talked about how the faculty worked real hard since this was the first batch of the second IIT to come up in India, after IIT Kharagpur, and the “entire nation had great expectations.”

Advertisement

Going overseas was a lure. “But there was a balance… those who remained here contributed to the Indian economy. Whereas even those who went abroad did contribute indirectly,” said civil engineering graduate Manmohan Chitkara who joined the Indian Army rising up to be Lieutenant General.

For Osborne Dias, who graduated in metallurgy, even going abroad was just a step on the road to strengthening the nation. Dias, whose first job was in the US, set up his own consultancy at 44. “We went abroad, most of us have come back to India eventually and served the Indian economy,” he said. One powerful testament to this is playing out today, said Tandon. “The development of the IT sector in India is an example of the benefits from the global exposure of IITians who went abroad.”

The alumni journey has important pointers for the road ahead. Said Director of the IIT Bombay Subhasis Chaudhury: “It was our honour and privilege to be in the midst of the ‘62 batch members, with whom we began our journey of excellence. This moment is and always will be truly unforgettable for all of us.”

Advertisement

Since Dias and Tandon, IIT Bombay has travelled a long arc: from 100 students in the first batch in 1958 to 1371 admissions this year; from zero women to almost 20% of the first-year batch this year. The institute is also considered the most preferred by top-rankers — this year, of the top 100 candidates, 69 got into IIT Bombay to start their own journey.