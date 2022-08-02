scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

First batch of coaches of prototype train for Metro-3 line arrives in city

The next batch of four coaches will arrive in Mumbai soon, said a spokesman of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
Updated: August 2, 2022 11:06:25 pm
Mumbai trains, Mumbai metro lines, Mumbai train prototype, Mumbai latest news, Mumbai, Indian ExpressThe initial design-proving trial runs of the prototype train will be conducted in the 3-km stretch of MML-3 tunnel from the temporary facility to Marol Naka Metro Station. (file)

The Metro Line-3 project, which is facing opposition from environmental activists, got a big boost when the first batch of four coaches of the first prototype train arrived in the city on Tuesday.

Four trailers, carrying one coach each, reached the city traversing 1,400 km distance from Sri City, Andhra Pradesh in 13 days. This project was delayed due to Covid-19 and environmentalists are opposed to the carshed at Aarey Milk Colony.

Recently, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lifted stay on the construction of the carshed. In the first Cabinet meeting held after his swearing-in, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked the additional chief secretary of urban development department, Bhushan Gagrani, to prepare a proposal to restart the work. The stay was lifted and the contractor was asked to clear the plot. Angered by this, activists had protested on every weekend near the site.

The next batch of four coaches will arrive in Mumbai soon, said a spokesman of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation

The four coaches – weighing 42-tonne each – were brought by special eight-axelled trailers with 64 wheels.

All the eight coaches will be assembled and the train will be formed at the “temporary facility of train delivery and testing track area” set up at Sariput Nagar. The initial design-proving trial runs of the prototype train will be conducted in the 3-km stretch of MML-3 tunnel from the temporary facility to Marol Naka Metro Station.

On August 2, the MMRC-3 has called for a tender of extension of the Metro from Colaba to Navy nagar.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, which is executing the Mumbai Metro-3 line connecting Seepz and Colaba, issued a tender on Tuesday to prepare a plan on the detailed project report, environment impact assessment study and social impact assessment for southern extension of this Metro route from Cuffe Parade to Navy Nagar.

All the interested parties are supposed to apply by September 1.

R Ramana, executive director of the MMRC, said, “After a request from the Navy, this proposal was studied and now we are seeking a detailed project report for this extension of 2.5 km.”

The Indian Navy had also discussed the extension on the Metro 3 line as they wanted better connectivity.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 11:05:47 pm

