FIRs for supporting Nupur: Murder, killing bid, 4 riots and 5 cases of issuing threats

Seven FIRs and four non-cognisable (NC) complaints have been registered across Maharashtra on charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, assault, abuse and issuing threats, as 11 people posted on social media in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made derogatory comments against the Prophet, leading to her suspension from the party.

In all, 40 people have been arrested in the state.

Among the 11 cases, the murder case was registered by City Kotwali police station in Amravati, where victim Umesh Kolhe, a chemist, was stabbed in the neck by three bike-borne men on the night of June 21 because he had circulated a post on WhatsApp supporting Sharma.

Seven men, including mastermind Irfan Khan (35), convener of registered NGO Rahebar helpline, have been arrested. The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency. A NC was also registered at the same police station by a cellphone shopowner for being threatened for circulating a post on WhatsApp supporting Sharma.

Prior to the murder, six FIRs and a NC have been registered against people for supporting Sharma.

At Gangapur police station in Aurangabad rural, a case of riot and attempt to murder was registered on June 11, following a complaint filed by a 24-year-old waiter who had posted a WhatsApp status in support of Sharma. Twelve people have been arrested in the case.

The man has alleged that on June 10, he was sitting outside his home with his family members when a mob of 15 people threatened him to remove the status and manhandled him. Later at night, the same mob again ambushed and assaulted him. An attempt was also made to slit his throat with a paper cutter, the man, who had suffered head injuries, has alleged.

On June 14, 4 persons were arrested by the Ajintha police station in Aurangabad rural in a case of riot and issuing threats. The complainant runs a saloon and had uploaded a Facebook post in support of Sharma. A mob of around 10-15 people known to him allegedly pelted stones on his shop. “One of my friends called and threatened me, asking me to remove the post and not inform the police,” he has told the police.

In Thane, the Narpoli police registered an FIR for riot, causing hurt and issuing threats on June 13 in connection to a complaint filed by a 34-year-old college lecturer. Nine persons have been arrested in the case. According to the complainant, a mob of 50-60 people had gathered outside his vegetable shop below his residence and hurled abuses at his relatives. It was then that he realised that his 22-year-old brother, a pharmacy student, had posted a Facebook status in support of Sharma.

In Thane, Bhoiwada police had suo motu registered an FIR for riot, issuing threats and causing hurt on June 13, after a mob of 100-odd people gathered on June 12 to protest against a 20-year-old engineering student who made comments supporting Sharma on Instagram. No arrest has been made in the case.

On June 13, the city Kotwali police in Akola registered an FIR for abuse and issuing threats, leading to the arrest of four persons. According to the 32-year-old complainant, a few people came to his garment shop after he posted in favour of Sharma on WhatsApp and asked him to remove the same.

The last FIR before the Amravati murder was registered on June 14 at MIDC police station in Solapur city, leading to the arrest of four persons. The 26-year-old complainant, a tailor, had alleged that on June 11, he had posted a video supporting Sharma on WhatsApp. He claimed that a friend showed him a screenshot of his status being circulated on WhatsApp, which also asked people to call and abuse him.

The tailor said that two men confronted him and asked him to apologise. He then went on to apologise, he told the police. However, on 13 June, some men barged into his house and asked him to come out. When he refused, they pulled him outside and assaulted him, the complaint alleged. He claimed that another group accompanying the men also assaulted him. The tailor alleged that he managed to run away but was caught by two men, who again assaulted him. He finally ran to a jungle and called for help, he told the police.

Apart from these seven FIRs, four NCs for issuing threats have been registered by Nandanvan police in Nagpur city (June 15), Kotwali police in Amravati city (June 22), Avdhutwadi police in Yavatmal (July 4) and Kinwat police in Nanded (July 7).