Firm’s director gets pre-arrest bail in abetment of suicide case

The Bombay High Court recently granted pre-arrest bail to the director of a company booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of an employee and observed that while there were allegations made by the deceased’s wife, that he died by suicide due to the stress at work, “the company was entitled to conduct business thinking of their best interest.”

A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal on January 28 was hearing an anticipatory bail plea by Dr Surendra Manjrekar in connection with FIR registered at Dadar police station on December 3 last year under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC, based on a complaint by the deceased employee’s wife.

As per the complaint, her husband had worked in the company since 2001 and was earning a salary of Rs 1.35 lakh per month and “the company was benefited greatly by the deceased’s hard work.” However, when the applicant’s children joined the company as directors, they were not happy with the prominence the deceased had in the company and started humiliating him.

The complainant stated that despite working at a senior position in the company, her husband was expected to join a daily standing meeting at 9.30 am, where the company used to give bigger targets. She said her husband was not given basic facilities including a driver for his vehicle. Therefore, “he was disturbed by such treatment and had started suffering from weakness and other medical ailments and was taking treatment for his stress,” said the wife.

According to her, when the deceased submitted his resignation to the applicant, the latter did not entertain him and instead told the deceased that “he did not have time and that the deceased was free to do whatever he wanted to do.” The FIR stated that Manjrekar told the deceased that “he (applicant) would see to it that the deceased would not get any other job and he was threatened regarding the future of his career.”

The next day, on September 30 last year, the deceased went to the office and jumped from the office building. According to police, the wife found entries in the husband’s notebook narrating his appre’ensions wherein he had mentioned that the company and the applicant were the “main cause”.

Senior advocate Ashok Mundargi, appearing for the accused, argued that during the lockdown, the company had suffered losses and it had to put in extra efforts to recover the losses and there was nothing wrong in setting the targets. Mundargi added that his client was 71 years old and his custodial probe was not necessary, and therefore he should be protected from arrest.

After hearing submissions, the bench observed, “…Though, there are allegations that he was disturbed because of stress in the company, the company was entitled to carry its business in the manner that was in the best interest of the company. That by itself would not mean that the bigger targets were given and meeting was arranged, so that the deceased would die by suicide.”

It added, “The only serious allegation in the FIR is about the applicant threatening the deceased about his prospects in his career. Effect of such treatments will be a matter of trial based on the evidence led before the court…. The applicant is 71 years of age. It is doubtful whether the offence under Section 306 of IPC is made out.”

The judge held, “The main allegations are about the company setting big targets, not granting leave and not accepting the resignation. These acts would be in the normal course of business. The company had not stopped his salary, even during the period of lockdown. All these factors also need to be taken into consideration. Therefore, in my opinion, the applicant has made out a case for grant of anticipatory bail order in his favour.”