Firm that got BEST e-buses contract has links to Pakistani establishment: Ashish Shelar

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said Wednesday that the contract of procuring electric buses for BEST has been awarded to a company that is run by a man with questionable credentials and is being funded by Pakistani nationals with links to the Pakistani establishment.

While taking part in a discussion on the Budget in the Legislative Assembly, Shelar questioned the procurement of e-buses in BEST’s fleet.

“The first tender was issued for getting 200 buses only. This number was later increased to 900 buses and now it has gone up to 1,400. It is a different matter whether this decision was taken after conducting any survey and whether these buses are fit to ply on Mumbai roads.

I will refrain from talking about it at this moment. But I would like to emphasise that the company that has been awarded the contract is an entity of concern,” said Shelar.

It was decided to procure 1,400 e-buses for BEST from London-based Causis E-Mobility. The state government had signed the Rs 2,800-crore contract in the presence of Aaditya Thackeray and industry minister Subhash Desai. The CEO of this company is Ram Tumuluri, a Canadian national.

“Tumuluri has been declared an international scammer and the main culprit in scams worth crores of rupees by Malta, Canada and the European Union. Serious allegations have been levelled against him and the Supreme Court in Canada has also made serious declarations about him,” Shelar said.

He said two other investors are Pakistani nationals with links to the Pakistani establishment. Shelar said one of the investors is Shaukat Ali Abdul Gafoor, a Pakistani national based in Libya. Shelar also presented Shaukat’s photograph with former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf.

Shelar said the other investor is Asad Ali Shaukat, a Pakistani national living in Dubai and allegedly a key operator in the hawala racket.

“Why did the state government reach out to a company that has investments from such investors to procure its e-buses?” asked Shelar.