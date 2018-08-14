Firm producing CM’s TV show was paid when there was no work, says Congress

The government, however, countered the Congress’ allegations as “without basis and ill-founded.”. (Representational) The government, however, countered the Congress’ allegations as “without basis and ill-founded.”. (Representational)

Targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state Congress on Monday alleged that the government had made payments to an advertising firm handling the production of the CM’s television show, Mi Mukhyamantri Boltoy — where he interacts live with people — even when no episodes were produced.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged that the firm, Effervescent Films Private Limited, was paid Rs 2.36 crore for the 10 months starting October 1, 2017, even as no episodes were produced during the period. Questioning the firm’s selection for the work, Sawant said: “Records show that the firm was incorporated on March 2, 2017, which is just three months before it was allotted the contract. It lacked experience. The government must come clean on the grounds on which it was selected?”

The government, however, countered the Congress’ allegations as “without basis and ill-founded.”

“Allegations raised by the Congress spokesman are baseless. The said firm has been appointed not only for Mi Mukhyamantri Boltoy. It also produces and broadcasts Jai Maharashtra, a chat show involving ministers and senior bureaucrats, and Dilkhulas, a radio chat show involving officials,” said a press release issued by the CM-led Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR).

It added that since April, 2017, 546 episodes of the three programmes have been broadcast.

The government claimed that the “the firm was selected after following an e-tendering process, and all information in this regard was available in the public domain”.

Besides broadcasting episodes, the contract with the firm also includes providing technical expertise and resources for the purpose, it added. “A decision to outsource the technical production was done as the required manpower was unavailable in-house,” the DGIPR said on the Congress questioning the reason for the work being outsourced.

