Firm of Mayor’s son given Covid centre contracts without tendering: MNS

Mayor, Kishori Pednekar while describing the allegations as politically motivated and baseless, said she is ready for investigation. (File)

Alleging that Mayor Kishori Pednekar has misused her position to award contracts to her son’s firm, the MNS on Thursday demanded her resignation.

Party general secretary Sandeep Deshpande alleged that the Mayor had used her position and influence to award contracts for works related to Covid care centres to Kish Corporate Services India Private Limited, where her son Saiprasad Pednekar is an additional director.

The Mayor, while describing the allegations as politically motivated and baseless, said she is ready for investigation.

Deshpande told mediapersons: “The ruling Shiv Sena has indulged in corruption. The Mayor has used her influence, because of which the civic body has given a contract to her son without tendering. Taking moral responsibility, the mayor should resign.”

Showing documents, Deshpande said the firm had been given at least two contracts. The contracts, worth Rs 3.42 lakh and Rs 12.82 lakh, were given for providing contract workers at the NSCI dome jumbo Covid care centre in Worli. Payments for both the contracts were made in June, he claimed.

The Covid care centre at NSCI, set up when the number of cases in Mumbai began to spike, has 500 beds.

Deshpande further said that Saiprasad has been an additional director in the firm since 2013. “The company was formed in 2011… while Shaila Prashant Gavas is the director, Girish Ramesh Revenkar and Prashant Mahesh Gavas are two other additional directors,” he added.

“Sena wants to hide its corruption and that’s why it is not allowing BMC general body meetings even via video conferencing. Why is the civic body shy of using e-platform for meetings when the Prime Minister is actively holding meetings via video conferencing?” Deshpande asked.

The Mayor, meanwhile, said that it is fact that her son is an additional director in the firm but it received the contracts following all procedures.

“My son is an additional director in the firm along with two others. But the company has bagged these contracts following due process. The company has been there since 2011 and had done small works for BMC in the past. There is nothing wrong in this and I did not influence anybody to help the firm get the contracts. My son is an adult and independent and has all the right to do business,” she added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd