Firm ‘Blacklisted’ by Surat civic body: BMC to probe if all details were disclosed before bids

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has sought a report to ascertain if a consultancy firm, which had been blacklisted by the Surat Municipal Corporation but bagged several BMC contracts as a new entity with a different name, had disclosed all details about itself while bidding for these projects.

As per General Contract Condition (GCC), a bidder should disclose all details of pending action, litigation, First Information Report or past blacklisting, a BMC official said.

On May 21, The Indian Express had reported that consultancy firm, TPF Engineering Private Limited, had bagged over half-a-dozen contracts worth about Rs 1 crore from the BMC’s Bridges department. The firm is promoted by the director of S N Bhobe & Associates Private Limited and a foreign firm, TPF SA Belgium. Based in Navi Mumbai, S N Bhobe & Associates Private Limited was blacklisted in 2015 by the Surat Municipal Corporation after a flyover collapse in that city.

Praveen Pardeshi confirmed the development, saying, “I have asked for a report from the Bridges department.”

The firm S N Bhobe & Associates Private Limited was a project management consultant for the Surat flyover and after its collapse, it was blamed for negligence and design fault.

Chief Engineer of Bridges department, Sanjay Darade said, “We are checking all the documents related to S N Bhobe & Associates Private Limited and TPF Engineering Private Limited. The main thing will be to check whether TPF had disclosed all the cases against them as S N Bhobe and they are same entity. As per the contract conditions, the bidder should declare all such actions against them while submitting documents for bidding for contracts. If it is found that they have not revealed these details then action will be initiated in accordance with law.”

The tainted firm had also bid for consultancy contract for the civic body’s ambitious Coastal Road project in 2017, however, it was rejected for not revealing the blacklisting and the FIR against it in Surat.