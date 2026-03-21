Firing at Rohit Shetty house: Police arrest 14th accused Golu Pandit from Agra

THE MUMBAI crime branch on Saturday nabbed a Lawrance Bishnoi gang member and head of the ‘Agra module,’ Golu Pandit alias Pradeep Sharma in connection with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu. Golu Pandit is the 14th accused who was at large and was hiding in Uttar Pradesh.

After a continuous chase for almost one-and-half months, the team from crime branch nabbed him from nearby his village when he had come to meet his family member in Agra district, said a senior IPS officer who is part of the probe.

Golu Pandit is allegedly a close associate of Bishnoi gang and had arranged the conversation of main shooter Deepak Sharma with Shubham Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi. “We have arrested Golu Pandit in conspiracy and he will be brought to the city on Sunday and produced in the MCOCA court,” added the official.