Firing at Rohit Shetty house: Police arrest 14th accused Golu Pandit from Agra
After a continuous chase for almost one-and-half months, the team from crime branch nabbed him from nearby his village when he had come to meet his family member in Agra district, said a senior IPS officer who is part of the probe.
THE MUMBAI crime branch on Saturday nabbed a Lawrance Bishnoi gang member and head of the ‘Agra module,’ Golu Pandit alias Pradeep Sharma in connection with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu. Golu Pandit is the 14th accused who was at large and was hiding in Uttar Pradesh.
After a continuous chase for almost one-and-half months, the team from crime branch nabbed him from nearby his village when he had come to meet his family member in Agra district, said a senior IPS officer who is part of the probe.
Golu Pandit is allegedly a close associate of Bishnoi gang and had arranged the conversation of main shooter Deepak Sharma with Shubham Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi. “We have arrested Golu Pandit in conspiracy and he will be brought to the city on Sunday and produced in the MCOCA court,” added the official.
Pandit was allegedly in touch with Anmol Bishnoi and he has previous cases of attempt to murder and extortion in Rajasthan and was earlier arrested but out on bail. Pandit’s role was found in the conspiracy behind the firing incident.
So far, the crime branch has arrested 13 accused from Pune, Agra and Haryana. Explaining how the crime was carried out, an official said that Sharma and Sunny Kumar conducted a recce of the area outside the director’s residence on multiple occasions before the firing on February 1. Sharma, along with Sonu Thakur and Vishnu Kushwaha arrived in Mumbai late on January 31. After consuming alcohol, the others stayed back while Sharma rode to Shetty’s residence and fired five rounds. Sonu was allegedly waiting at the Juhu beach.
An official said Shubham Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi contacted Sharma and three of his associates through Pandit and allegedly offered them Rs 3 lakh to carry out the firing. However, the group received only the first instalment of Rs 50,000. Lonkar and Bishnoi have been shown as wanted accused in the case, the officer added. The police have recovered the pistol used in the firing. The weapon, described by police as sophisticated, is already sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory Kalina for ballistic examination.
Sharma confessed during investigation that he allegedly accepted the offer to open fire as he was burdened by debt and urgently needed money. Sharma further claimed that he got scared before carrying out the attack and bought alcohol, which he consumed before going to Shetty’s residence to execute the crime.
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Sharma, the eldest sibling in his family, has younger sisters. Last year, one of his sisters got married, following which he mortgaged his residence to secure a loan. Another sister, who got married three years ago, has been facing health issues and alleged harassment from her husband and in-laws, due to which she returned to live with her parents. “He was desperate for money to clear his debts and around this time he received the offer,” the officer said.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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