Firing outside Juhu bungalow of director Rohit Shetty; no clarity on motive, say police

The police said Rohit Shetty was at his residence when the firing took place (File Photo).

Unidentified people fired five rounds outside the Juhu residence of director Rohit Shetty around 12.45 am Sunday, said the police. The director was at his residence when the firing took place, however, no one has sustained injuries, they added.

Heavy security was deployed outside the director’s house following the incident. An officer said the shooters fired five rounds and fled from the spot. The security guard standing outside the multi-storeyed bungalow alerted the director, who then contacted the police. An FIR has been registered at the Juhu police station under sections of the Arms Act. The police found bullet shells at the spot.