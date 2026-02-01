Firing outside Juhu bungalow of director Rohit Shetty; no clarity on motive, say police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Unidentified people fired five rounds outside the Juhu residence of director Rohit Shetty around 12.45 am Sunday, said the police. The director was at his residence when the firing took place, however, no one has sustained injuries, they added.
Heavy security was deployed outside the director’s house following the incident. An officer said the shooters fired five rounds and fled from the spot. The security guard standing outside the multi-storeyed bungalow alerted the director, who then contacted the police. An FIR has been registered at the Juhu police station under sections of the Arms Act. The police found bullet shells at the spot.
A senior officer said, “Both zonal police and the crime branch are investigating the matter. So far, there is no clarity on the motive behind the firing.” The officer added that the director had not received any threats recently.
An officer said they were reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine how the accused reached the bungalow. Sources said they have obtained certain CCTV footage that has provided some clues regarding the accused persons. A team from the ballistics department of the Forensic Science Laboratory also came to the crime scene and gathered evidence, an officer added.
“We will be recording a detailed statement of the director. Our teams are scanning CCTV cameras and are trying to get eye witnesses who would provide some clarity about the incident,” the officer said.
Shetty shares a good rapport with the Mumbai police, attending several functions organised by them. The director of movies like Golmaal has also relied on the Mumbai police to conduct research for his films.
In November, a special court framed charges against five accused arrested for firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra home, who will face trial for offences including attempt to murder and relevant sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.
