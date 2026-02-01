Firing outside Juhu bungalow of director Rohit Shetty; no clarity on motive, say police

The Mumbai police registered an FIR under the Arms Act and said Rohit Shetty had not received any threats recently.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 1, 2026 10:34 AM IST
Rohit Shetty firingThe police said Rohit Shetty was at his residence when the firing took place (File Photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

Unidentified people fired five rounds outside the Juhu residence of director Rohit Shetty around 12.45 am Sunday, said the police. The director was at his residence when the firing took place, however, no one has sustained injuries, they added.

Heavy security was deployed outside the director’s house following the incident. An officer said the shooters fired five rounds and fled from the spot. The security guard standing outside the multi-storeyed bungalow alerted the director, who then contacted the police. An FIR has been registered at the Juhu police station under sections of the Arms Act. The police found bullet shells at the spot.

A senior officer said, “Both zonal police and the crime branch are investigating the matter. So far, there is no clarity on the motive behind the firing.” The officer added that the director had not received any threats recently.

An officer said they were reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine how the accused reached the bungalow. Sources said they have obtained certain CCTV footage that has provided some clues regarding the accused persons. A team from the ballistics department of the Forensic Science Laboratory also came to the crime scene and gathered evidence, an officer added.

“We will be recording a detailed statement of the director. Our teams are scanning CCTV cameras and are trying to get eye witnesses who would provide some clarity about the incident,” the officer said.

Shetty shares a good rapport with the Mumbai police, attending several functions organised by them. The director of movies like Golmaal has also relied on the Mumbai police to conduct research for his films.

In November, a special court framed charges against five accused arrested for firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra home, who will face trial for offences including attempt to murder and relevant sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Nirmala Sitharaman, Fiscal deficit, Tax to GDP ratio, GDP growth, Indian economy, Indian economic growth, Budget, annual Budget, Indian express news, current affairs
New debt-GDP fiscal anchor will likely open space for higher capex
AR Rahman appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
The Great Indian Kapil Show: AR Rahman says 'problem with the world is how messages get corrupted on the way'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Arshdeep
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Live Blog
Advertisement