Firing in Bandra, business rivalry suspected

August 11, 2022 11:58:48 pm
A firing incident took place outside a shopping centre in Bandra (west) on Thursday night over business rivalry. No one was injured and suspects have been detained for questioning.
The incident took place at 7.26 pm outside Gazebo shopping centre on the linking road in Bandra (west). Three men said to have come on a bike fired bullets in the air and on the shopping centre hoarding before speeding away.
The accused also dropped a threatening letter outside the shop before fleeing. Khar police investigating the case said on the basis of the threatening letter, the firing is suspected to be over business rivalry. They are yet to ascertain if it was actual firing or some toy gun was used to threaten the shopkeeper.
