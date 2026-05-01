Firing at Rohit Shetty residence chargesheet: Act carried out to establish gang supremacy

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Giving no specific reason for the firing outside the Juhu residence of Bollywood director Rohit Shetty on February 1, the Mumbai Police in a 1624-page chargesheet filed on Thursday, said that the firing was carried out by a group linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in order to “establish the supremacy of the gang”.
The chargesheet has been filed against 17 accused in a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Thursday, after sections of the stringent law had been applied in the case.
While there were certain indications regarding the motive, they have not found evidence to establish the same due to which the motive was not mentioned, sources in the police said.
At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty’s nine-storey house in the Juhu area at 12.45 am on February 1.
While 15 persons have been arrested in the case, Shubham Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi, part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were shown as wanted accused, the official said adding that Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi had taken responsibility for the incident through a social media post.
Lonkar, whose brother Pravin is an arrested accused in the case, is also wanted in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case as well as the firing at actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra.
The chargesheet mentioned that the accused who carried out the firing were working on the directions of Lonkar and had examined Shetty’s house on three occasions before the firing.
Alleged shooter Deepak Sharma and another three accused had come to Juhu on the day of the incident, and fled in an autorickshaw to Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district after the firing, the official said. From there the accused took a train for UP and fled to several hideouts after having a meeting at the accused’s residence in Kalyan.
The accused were hiding in a place in Haryana that had been provided by one Ritik Yadav, who too has been arrested.
Besides Sharma and Yadav, others held so far are Sunny Thakur, Sonu, Jatin Bharadwaj, Vishal Thakur and Vishnu Kushwah, Aditya Gayaki, Siddharth Yenpure, Samarth Pomaji , Swapnil Sakat, and Asaram Fasale, the official added.
All accused are between 20 and 25 years age. Kushwah is a cousin of shooter Deepak Sharma. The accused, nabbed from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, knew each other but didn’t have direct connection with the gang members held from Pune.
Shubham Lonkar’s brother Pravin, who is behind bars in another firing case, was taken into custody for allegedly being part of the conspiracy as well as weapon supply, money transactions and brainwashing the accused persons, the official added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram