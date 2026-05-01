Firing at Rohit Shetty residence chargesheet: Act carried out to establish gang supremacy

All accused are between 20 and 25 years age. Kushwah is a cousin of shooter Deepak Sharma. The accused, nabbed from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, knew each other but didn't have direct connection with the gang members held from Pune.

Giving no specific reason for the firing outside the Juhu residence of Bollywood director Rohit Shetty on February 1, the Mumbai Police in a 1624-page chargesheet filed on Thursday, said that the firing was carried out by a group linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in order to “establish the supremacy of the gang”.

The chargesheet has been filed against 17 accused in a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Thursday, after sections of the stringent law had been applied in the case.

While there were certain indications regarding the motive, they have not found evidence to establish the same due to which the motive was not mentioned, sources in the police said.