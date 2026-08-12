Fire traps residents on 11th floor of Vile Parle high-rise; 2 killed, 4 injured

The fire officials said that after the blaze broke out the residents got trapped in the 11th floor of the building from where they were rescued and pulled out by the MFB officials.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 02:53 AM IST
Fire traps residents on 11th floor of Vile Parle high-rise, Fire traps residents on 11th floor of Mumbai high-rise, Mumbai high-rise Fire, Vile Parle high-rise Fire, Indian express news, current affairsThe authorities maintained that the blaze was brought under control around midnight after nearly a 2-hour long firefighting operations, following which cooling operation was initiated.
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One 23 year old person and a 2.5 year old infant lost their lives, while four others sustained injuries after a blaze broke out in a residential building at Baptista road in Vile Parle (west). According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell, the deceased has been identified as Abir (2.5 years) and Ankita (23 years old). The remaining four injured have been identified as Parth (32), Hiren (64), Yashasvi and Abhishek.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) stated that the blaze initially broke out in the eleventh floor of a ground plus 12 storeyed building around 10.08 pm. The flames of the blaze intensified further and around 10.16 pm, the MFB had labelled the blaze as level 2.

The fire officials said that after the blaze broke out the residents got trapped in the 11th floor of the building from where they were rescued and pulled out by the MFB officials.

“All the six persons were injured one after the other and during the process two individuals were found in a senseless condition,” a fire official said.

Following rescue the individuals were sent to Nanavati hospital in Bandra, where the authorities had declared them dead. At present, the four injured are undergoing treatment and are currently in a stable condition.

The authorities maintained that the blaze was brought under control around midnight after nearly a 2-hour long firefighting operations, following which cooling operation was initiated.

“The entire corridor and building were engulfed under smoke. As a result, the rescue operation became difficult,” the official said. The officials said that the actual cause of the blaze is yet to ascertain following an investigation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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