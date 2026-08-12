Fire traps residents on 11th floor of Vile Parle high-rise; 2 killed, 4 injured

The authorities maintained that the blaze was brought under control around midnight after nearly a 2-hour long firefighting operations, following which cooling operation was initiated.

One 23 year old person and a 2.5 year old infant lost their lives, while four others sustained injuries after a blaze broke out in a residential building at Baptista road in Vile Parle (west). According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell, the deceased has been identified as Abir (2.5 years) and Ankita (23 years old). The remaining four injured have been identified as Parth (32), Hiren (64), Yashasvi and Abhishek.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) stated that the blaze initially broke out in the eleventh floor of a ground plus 12 storeyed building around 10.08 pm. The flames of the blaze intensified further and around 10.16 pm, the MFB had labelled the blaze as level 2.