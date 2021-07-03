Fire service charge, annual fee to be recovered only from builders: BMC

On Wednesday, following an uproar, Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav had directed that the circular be stayed.

Clarifying that fire service charge and annual fee will be recovered from builders only and not from the common people, the BMC Friday refused to take back its June 7 circular.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade submitted a detailed reply before BMC Standing Committee on Friday. Corporators from all parties had opposed the BMC circular, as per which, fire service charge and annual fee were to be recovered from builders and housing societies from 2014 with retrospective effect.

On Wednesday, following an uproar, Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav had directed that the circular be stayed.

“The fee will be recovered from builders only. No residents will face any burden. The state government has already issued a gazzate notification regarding the leavy of fire service charges,” the reply stated. The BMC has decided to charge Rs 10 to 15

per sq m fire service charge and annual fee.

However, Jadhav said the reply is not satisfactory. “We will not allow them to put anymore burden on people,” he added. Congress and BJP have warned of protest if BMC starts levying the charges.