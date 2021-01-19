Fire safety officer among two held with mephedrone

An officer privy to the investigation said the group has been active in the south Mumbai and carry out businesses between CST/Churchgate and Parel area.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two persons including a fire safety officer and seized 65 grams of mephedrone from their possession.

The officials said that the accused were drug peddlers and were apprehended during an operation conducted near Sir JJ hospital in south Mumbai on Sunday.

NCB officials said the two peddlers have been identified as Mohamed Nazim Khan and Sandip Ganpat Chavan, who works as a fire safety officer in a public sector unit.

NCB officials said that they are looking out for the mastermind. “The mastermind would receive mephedrone and took orders from customers. These two accused are his foot soldiers, who helped in transporting and peddling the drug.”

NCB officials were also examining the call data record of the two peddlers to identify the buyers.