Fire safety norms in Mumbai: In 3 years, only 36 housing societies prosecuted for non-compliance

OVER THREE months since August, the BMC’s fire department has served notices to 84 housing societies across Mumbai for allegedly flouting fire safety norms. Of the 911 societies inspected from August to October, 826 were found to be complying with safety norms.

Advertising

After inspection by the fire brigade’s officials, 84 housing societies were served notices to comply with fire safety rules within a stipulated time. If the housing societies fail to comply with the rules, the department will send a prosecution notice.

However, over the last three years, the BMC has prosecuted only 36 such building owners. Under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, non-compliance with fire safety norms within 120 days of receiving notices could mean fines ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000. If a violator does not take remedial measures, he or she will have to pay a fine of Rs 3,000 daily or face imprisonment up to three years, depending on the seriousness of the violation.

Since 2015, the BMC has inspected 6,142 buildings and issued notices to 3,026, while 3,080 have complied with the fire safety norms. The BMC’s action plan on fire safety norms being flouted has come under scrutiny with repeated incidents of fire owing to poor safety preparedness in privately owned premises.

The BMC on Monday filed a police complaint against A1 Samrat Ashok SRA housing society, where a fire on Sunday had killed an 82-year-old woman and injured 56 people. The fire in the 18-storey building near Mahalaxmi Racecourse occurred barely a month since the fire brigade had sent the society a notice to comply with safety norms by introducing corrective measures. The fire brigade team had found found major violations, including electric ducts being filled with household items and absence of sprinklers.